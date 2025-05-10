Police investigating after man in 20s walks into hospital with gunshot wound

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 20s walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg late Friday night.

Police say they were notified about the incident just before 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, in a post to social media, police revealed the victim sustained “non-life-threatening” injures.

At this time, police do not have information about where or when the shooting occurred, but they do note the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 416-808-5100.