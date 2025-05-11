4 teens arrested after police located stolen vehicle in North York

Police stop an alleged stolen vehicle in Toronto which they believed was used in a prior robbery. (X/OPP_HSD)

Four teenagers have been arrested after being stopped in a stolen vehicle in North York.

Ontario Provincial Police say they observed a vehicle with cloned licence plates in the area of Avenue Road and Highway 401.

There were four teenagers wearing masks in the vehicle at that time, police say. They added that break-and-enter tools, including hammers and gloves, were seized.

Break and enter items Alleged break-and-enter items discovered inside a stolen vehicle are pictured. (X/OPP_HSD)

The teenagers, ages 16 and 15, were allegedly involved in a robbery prior to being stopped. Police did not say where the robbery occurred.

They were taken into custody and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a master key, disguise with intent and failure to comply.