4 teens arrested after police located stolen vehicle in North York

Four teenagers have been arrested after being stopped in a stolen vehicle in North York.
Ontario Provincial Police say they observed a vehicle with cloned licence plates in the area of Avenue Road and Highway 401.
There were four teenagers wearing masks in the vehicle at that time, police say. They added that break-and-enter tools, including hammers and gloves, were seized.
The teenagers, ages 16 and 15, were allegedly involved in a robbery prior to being stopped. Police did not say where the robbery occurred.
They were taken into custody and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a master key, disguise with intent and failure to comply.
