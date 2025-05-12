2 firefighters sent to hospital after 3-alarm fire at home in Cabbagetown

Two firefighters were injured following a three-alarm fire at a home in Cabbagetown on Monday morning. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

Two firefighters were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a three-alarm blaze at a home in Cabbagetown.

The fire broke out at a residence on Aberdeen Avenue, near Carlton and Parliament streets, early Monday morning.

Police initially said that no injuries were reported but Toronto Fire later confirmed that two firefighters were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The fire has been knocked down but crews remain on scene for fire watch.

Three homes were impacted by the blaze and residents have not been permitted to return.

The area was previously closed to traffic but has since reopened.