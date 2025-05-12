Man wanted in connection with 3 armed robberies: Toronto police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed three armed robberies in the Woodbine Gardens area.

Police say the three robberies happened the morning of May 8, between the hours of 7 and 11 a.m, in the Chapman Avenue and Dawes Road area.

In all three robberies, police say a male suspect approached people who were walking in the area before brandishing a knife and demanding cash.

No victims were injured during the interactions.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his early 20s, standing six-feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black or brown hoodie with the hood up and a black ski mask. He was also carrying a black backpack at the time of the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.