Police searching for ‘multiple’ suspects after 2 males stabbed at a plaza near a Scarborough high school

Police vehicles block a stretch of Livingston Road from Guildwood Parkway to Earswick Drive following repots of a stabbing outside a nearby high school. (Credit Lori Clyke)

Police are investigating after two males were stabbed at a plaza near a high school in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on the southwest corner of Guildwood Parkway at Livingston Road at around 1:50 p.m.

Sir Wilfred Laurier Collegiate Institute is located just to east of that intersection.

Investigators say the victims are students at the school, however they noted that the stabbing did not occur on school property.

Police sources tell CP24 that that the victims are a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

Paramedics say they transported two patients to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto police say “multiple” suspects wearing “all black” fled the scene.

The suspects are also teenagers, and have been identified and are being actively seached for, police sources say.

A man who works in the area told CTV News Toronto that there was a fight involving about 10 or so kids.

The investigation is ongoing.

More details to come. This is a breaking news story.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Scott Lightfoot and CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman