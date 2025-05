A Toronto fire truck shown in Toronto, Saturday, March 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A portion of Yonge Street in downtown Toronto is closed in both directions due to a fire at a restaurant.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Fire crews are also on scene, they said in a post on X.

There are unknown injuries at this time, said police.

Yonge is currently off limits between Dundas Street West and Gerrard Street West. Police say drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

More details to come.