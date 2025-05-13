12-year-old boy, 4 teens charged in double stabbing near Scarborough high school

Police cruisers are shown on scene following a stabbing near Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute on Monday afternoon.

Four teenagers and a 12-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with a double stabbing near a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place just before 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road, which is about 200 metres west of Sir Wilfred Laurier Collegiate Institute.

Toronto police said a group of five people approached two 15-year-old boys who were waiting at a bus stop.

“The suspects surrounded the victims and began assaulting them, while making demands for their cellphones and wallets,” police allege in a news release on Tuesday.

They added that the two victims were stabbed during the assault.

The victims, who are both students at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute, were later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested the five male suspects: a 12-year-old from Oakville, a 13-year-old from Toronto, a 14-year-old from Toronto, a 15-year-old from Oakville and a 15-year-old from Toronto.

They have each been charged with two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm and one count of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

The suspects cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police said all five are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on June 27.

They continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.