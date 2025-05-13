2 coyotes euthanized following ‘multiple negative encounters’ in Liberty Village and Fort York areas: city

A sign on a pole in Ordnance Triangle Park warns of coyote seen in the area. (Janice Golding/CTV News Toronto)

Two coyotes believed to be responsible for attacking several dogs in the Liberty Village and Fort York areas have been euthanized, the City of Toronto says.

The municipality said that this “difficult decision” comes amid a “continuation of escalated interactions with coyotes” and follows a “thoughtful and thorough” review that was conducted earlier this year and entailed staff using aversion techniques on coyotes, and educating residents on how to keep themselves and their pets safe.

As part of this effort, the city also hired an independent panel to review its response and recommend next steps.

At the time, the panel said that the culling of coyotes in the community was “not supported by evidence and is unlikely to produce desired results.”

“While the City successfully supports wildlife in its natural habitat across Toronto, if animal behaviour changes in a way that jeopardizes public safety, then the city must take action to protect residents. This has been done as a last resort after all options were exhausted,” it said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The city went on to say that Toronto Animal Services has confirmed that one coyote in the area was responsible for “multiple negative encounters” and that its mate was “present during some encounters.”

“This mated pair were humanely euthanized over the past few days following all provincial protocols and regulations. A third coyote has left the area, possibly due to increased aversion activities, which are unpleasant and unwelcoming to coyotes,” it said.