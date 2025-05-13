2 people arrested following smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.

Two people have been arrested following a smash-and-grab robbery at a business in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they received a call for a robbery at a business near Progress Avenue and Kennedy Road just before 5 p.m.

An unknown number of suspects smashed display cases and stole items before fleeing the scene in a car, police say.

Shortly after, police say the suspects hit another vehicle.

They fled on foot and two were later arrested, police say. It is unclear if there are other outstanding suspects.

No one was physically injured in the two incidents, police say.