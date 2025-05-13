Firefighter injured while battling blaze at homes in Toronto’s downtown core

A firefighter is in hospital after a blaze broke out at three homes near Bathurst St. and Richmond St. West on Monday night. CP24’s Courtney Heels reports.

One firefighter was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a fire in Toronto’s downtown core.

Crews were first called to the blaze, which tore through three homes on Bathurst Street near Richmond Street West, at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday night.

Firefighters began an aerial attack and at one point, the roof collapsed on one of the affected homes.

Paramedics told CP24 that an adult was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Toronto Fire later confirmed that the patient was a firefighter.

All occupants self-evacuated but a dog was rescued from one of the homes and has since been reunited with its owners.

A fire investigator has been notified and the Office of the Fire Marshal is expected to be involved in the investigation into the cause, origin, and circumstances of the blaze.

The fire has been extinguished but crews remain on scene to douse hot spots.

The southbound lanes of Bathurst Street have reopened but the northbound lanes remain closed this morning.

The fire comes less than 24 hours after two other firefighters were injured while battling a blaze at a home in Cabbagetown.

Their injuries were believed to be minor in nature, officials said Monday.

Police said officers are on scene of the Bathurst Street fire this morning and Toronto Fire is expected to remain in the area for a few days to monitor flare-ups.

“Once the fire and scene are deemed safe, our forensics officers will also be attending,” police said in an email to CP24.