‘I feel like an idiot’: Two Ontario men lose more than $150,000 to psychics

Some people believe in the power of psychic. However, if a psychic makes unrealistic monetary demands and that should be a red flag that something is not right.

Some people believe in the power of psychics and visit with them for palm readings and spiritual guidance.

But anyone interested in doing so should be wary of unrealistic promises for large financial sums.

“Once you start it’s a trap,” said Joanne Whalen of Whitby when she shared her story of giving a psychic more than $50,000 with CTV News in February.

Whalen said she went to a psychic who promised her she could make a man who went to the same fitness club as Whalen fall in love with her.

She eventually handed over $50,232 but the love connection never happened.

Following Whalen’s story, CTV News was contacted by other viewers who said they also gave large amounts of money to psychics.

Looking for love

One man from Scarborough said he gave $75,000 to three psychics over a period of about three years.

The man, who asked to only be identified as Ray, said when his wife died, he wanted to begin dating again to find companionship.

When he met a woman online, Ray went to a psychic to see if she would be a good match.

“He was telling me ‘The girl likes you very much,’” said Ray.

He claims the psychic said he could make the woman fall madly in love with him if he gave the psychic $12,000.

Ray married the woman, but their relationship immediately had problems.

The psychic then said he could repair the relationship if he paid him more money, according to Ray.

“I was really scammed by these guys you know,” said Ray.

Hoping to remove demons

Another man from Toronto who also asked CTV News to hide his identity and only refer to him as HJ said he was also scammed by a psychic who said he was controlled by demons.

“The psychic told me whatever demon was in me or my family would be removed,” said HJ.

The psychic kept asking for more money and HJ was told if he paid, the demons would be purged and he would win a huge jackpot.

“He did some prayers and said ‘You’re a lucky man. You can win the lottery’ and all that.”

In the end, HJ said he gave the psychic $80,000 - a decision he now regrets.

“I’m an idiot, I’m sorry. I feel like an idiot. Total idiot. I let this thing happen to me.”

Psychic frauds target ‘vulnerabilities’

Detective David Coffey with the Toronto Police Financial Crimes Unit said that psychic frauds are not always reported and even if they are there is no guarantee victims will have their money returned.

“They are really like any type of fraud,” said Coffey.

“They’re targeting vulnerabilities. When they are guaranteeing love or something else like that and charging a lot of money, it’s a false representation and that’s when it delves into the world of fraud.”

Coffey also said charging large amounts of money and making unrealistic claims is illegal.

“The criminal code is quite clear. Fraud is when someone uses deception to defraud another person.”

Both Ray and HJ said giving away so much money has ruined their finances and they’re not sure how they’ll recover.