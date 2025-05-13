Organic pumpkin seeds sold at 3 Toronto stores being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

More organic pumpkin seeds are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) expands its advisory to three stores across Toronto.

Earlier in May, the CFIA issued a nationwide recall of Organic Traditions jumbo pumpkin seeds, noting this was triggered by a separate recall outside of Canada.

Over the weekend, the CFIA issued recalls for similarly affected pumpkin seeds sold at two stores in Ontario: The Stone Store on Commercial Street in Guelph, and The Hope Eco-Farm Store in Aylmer. However, different brands were being recalled, such as organic pumpkin seeds from Austria, sold in bulk from March 30 to May 7 at The Stone Store, and The Hope Eco-Farm’s own organic pumpkin seeds that were sold by the pound from March 21 to May 9.

On Tuesday, the CFIA extended its recall to include three more products sold in Toronto: Fine Wholesome Goods raw organic European pumpkin seeds sold at The Sweet Potato on Vine Avenue from April 24 to May 6, Orasta’s 250 gram organic pumpkin seeds sold at Fiesta Farm on Christie Street from April 17 to May 10, and unnamed organic European pumpkin seeds sold at Beaches Natural Foods on Queen Street East from March to May 8.

The federal agency says it may issue more recalls as it is currently conducting a food safety investigation into organic pumpkin seeds, so that all recalled products are stripped off the shelves.

At this time, the CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Consumers are advised not to eat, serve, use, sell or distribute the recalled pumpkin seeds, and that the seeds should be thrown out or returned to the original place of purchase.

Salmonella is a foodborne contaminant that can cause symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, though long-term complications can include severe arthritis. The agency adds food contaminated with salmonella may not smell or look spoiled.