Toronto woman charged after allegedly assaulting, threatening victim at Finch West Station

A Toronto woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting and uttering death threats and anti-Indian slurs at a victim on the TTC.

The incident, which police are calling hate-motivated, occurred on Aug. 13, 2024, at Finch West Subway Station.

Toronto police said they were called to the station at around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a radio call for an assault that had just happened.

They say two people – one of whom is unidentified and the other who was described as a female by police – were on public transit when she allegedly struck the other person in the face. Police say they did not know each other.

During that assault, police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On May 10, 2025, Shevon Cooke, 34, Toronto was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon or imitation weapon and uttering threats – death. She was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated incident and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.