Woman charged after allegedly using another person’s credentials to work at GTA long-term care homes

A 31-year-old woman has been charged for allegedly using somebody else’s nursing credentials to get work at long-term care homes in the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto police said the woman, who was employed at several nursing homes between June 2020 and June 2024, also allegedly fabricated several documents to gain employment.

Their investigation led them to identify the suspect, locating her on Sunday. She has been identified as Anh Nguyen.

Police have charged her with two counts of uttering forged documents, two counts of impersonation to gain advantage and two counts of fraud over $5,000.

They have released a photo of Nguyen, as investigators believe she may have worked at additional locations under false pretences.

Police are urging anyone who believes they may have employed the suspect or had contact with them in a professional capacity to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).