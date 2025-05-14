Woman accused of pushing young child from downtown Toronto condo balcony

A Toronto Police patch shown in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly pushing a young child from a downtown Toronto balcony on Monday.

Toronto police said they received a call about a child being located on the ground near a condo building near Front Street West and Spadina Avenue.

“It is alleged that the child was pushed from a balcony,” Toronto police media relations officer Stephanie Miceli said in an email to CP24.

The child sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Miceli said.

Police arrested the woman and in addition to attempted murder, she’s facing charges of aggravated assault, administering noxious thing/intent to endanger life and parent/spouse not providing necessaries of life-endangering life.

They did not release the name of the woman and did not confirm how the woman is related to the child.