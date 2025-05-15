1 dead, another in hospital after motorcycle struck by another vehicle in Scarborough

One person is dead, and another is in critical condition after a vehicle struck a motorcycle in Scarborough Thursday evening.
Toronto police say the collision occurred in the area of Kingston and Manse roads, east of Morningside Avenue, just after 6:20 p.m.
The male driver and male passenger of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.
The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was rushed to a trauma centre.
Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
