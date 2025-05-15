City did little to help rooming houses tenants left without heat, hot water for months after fire: Ombudsman Toronto

City of Toronto Ombudsman Kwame Addo can be seen in an undated photo.

Nearly a dozen tenants at a Toronto rooming house were left without heat and hot water for months following a fire in September 2023 and city staff did little to help them, a new report from Ombudsman Toronto has found.

In the report, released on Thursday, Ombudsman Kwame Addo said that the “inaction” and “unfair” decisions made by city staff exacerbated the situation for the 11 tenants of the rooming house in the months following the fire.

According to a City of Toronto bylaw, landlords must provide what are known as “vital services” – gas, electricity, and hot and cold water – to tenants.

The City’s Municipal Licensing and Standards (MLS) division also has the power to require landlords restore these services, if they are lost for whatever reason, but chose to not enforce its right in this case, the report found.

The building, in turn, was left without vital services for six months, by which point all but one tenant had moved out.

City staff acted “biased” and “in an arbitrary manner,” report finds

In the 118-page document, bylaw officers and managers were found to have acted “biased” and “in an arbitrary manner” when they failed to help renters whose utilities were shut off following the fire.

The report does not identify the location of the rooming house, nor its owners.

“These tenants were among Toronto’s most vulnerable residents,” Addo said in a news release.

“Yet, even before they visited the building, city staff chose not to act and enforce the existing bylaws, leaving the rooming house without heat, water and power for six months through the winter.”

The report noted that a bylaw officer did not visit the multi-tenant residence until two weeks after the first complaint was made on Sept. 12 and did not return tenants’ calls.

It also determined that due to an apparent “lack of training,” those officers did not understand that landlords have a legal obligation to provide vital services to tenants.

Thirdly, the report found that the management of MLS was inadequate in its oversight of the case.

Addo says the City’s Housing Secretariat, through its Eviction Prevention in the Community (EPIC) program, also failed the tenants as staff took more than a month to respond to their service requests.

“Staff at EPIC and MLS were unaware that the Toronto Housing Charter commits the city to taking a human rights-based approach to housing and helping the most vulnerable,” he said.

“Had city staff received adequate training, I believe they would have acted with greater urgency to assist [them].”

This program was also found to have no written policy in place when it comes to the delivery of emergency assistance.

Ombudsman Toronto has made 27 recommendations for this case, all of which the City of Toronto has accepted.

They include a review by MLS of how it enforces the standards for rental housing and the development of a process for responding to the loss of heat, power, and water and improving the training and supervision of bylaw officers.

Ombudsman Toronto is also recommending that the city’s Housing Secretariat develop guidelines on “exercising discretion” in the delivery of emergency assistance through EPIC and that staff at EPIC and MLS engaged in housing receive training on the requirements of the Toronto Housing Charter.

City says it’s committed to supporting recommendations, addressing tennt service gaps

In a May 1 letter to Addo, Deputy City Manager David Jollimore said that the city is “committed to working inter-divisionally to support [the implementation of OT’s recommendations], and to address service gaps faced by tenants experiencing displacement as a result of vital services outages, as well as other factors.”

“Indeed, there is currently work underway relevant to many of the recommendations,” he wrote, pointing to policy and program changes as well as investments “that have improved the regulation of multi-tenant houses and the supports and services available to tenants.”

“These changes along with [OT’s] recommendations will provide better supports and services to tenants living in multi-tenant houses. … The City is committed to continually improving our work to ensure rental housing is safe, secure, and habitable; and further, that the tenants living in this valuable housing stock are supported through the City’s programs and regulatory framework,” Jollimore said.

It should be noted that regulations for rooming houses have changed since that September 2023 rooming house fire. The new multi-tenant housing framework, which aim to legalize rooming houses throughout the city and make them safer for tenants, went into effect on March 31, 2024.