Downtown Toronto shelter gets water service back after almost a week without it

An outside shot of a shelter at 545 Lake Shore Blvd. W. in Toronto. (City of Toronto photo)

Water service has been restored at a downtown Toronto shelter after nearly a week without running water.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, the city said Homes First, which operates the 256-bed shelter at 545 Lake Shore Boulevard West, at Bathurst Street, reopened its washrooms and showers for clients at 1 p.m.

“Repair work continues but should be done without any further water service disruptions,” the city said.

“Work will continue around the clock in an effort to finish the repairs as quickly as possible.”

The city said the site experienced “both plumbing issues and a blocked sewer, which resulted in basement flooding.”

Portable toilets, hand washing and water bottle filling stations, which have been on-site all week, will remain this weekend for contingency purposes, the city added.

Residents speak out

Some residents expressed frustration as the situation dragged on.

Two people who live at the shelter, who asked to not be named out of fear of reprisal, told CP24 that in the first 24 or so hours after the issue was first discovered, the washrooms there remained open and toilets quickly filled up causing a smelly mess.

They also said that portable toilets – three for women and five for men – weren’t brought in until Saturday afternoon but quickly filled up and weren’t cleaned out until Wednesday.

The whole situation has been quite chaotic, they added, as several men who were staying in the basement were moved to other parts of the building, including the dining room.

They also say that they have not been offered any concrete details about where they can shower or do laundry, among other things.

“Homes First has been in regular communication with clients regarding the issue, including providing information and transportation, as needed, to nearby drop-in locations for clients who would like to shower,” the city said.

Outreach worker calls situation a ‘huge public health issue’

Greg Cook, a long-time outreach worker at Sanctuary Toronto, has supported residents at the shelter for several years and is aware of the almost week-long no-water situation there.

He said this is just the latest in a series of problems at the shelter.

“I’ve heard about many bad experiences for a long time at this location,” Cook told CP24.

“I just can’t imagine what it’s like there now, with no water. The conditions are already bad and this on top of it. … If this was my rental, I’d expect it to be fixed in 24 hours.”

Calling the situation a “huge public health issue,” Cook said a fulsome plan of action should have been put in place shortly after the plumping issue happened, with “concrete options” for residents, even putting them up in hotels temporarily until the water is turned back on.

“There’s lot of solutions in the short term. There’s just a bunch of options they’re choosing not to take,” he said.

“I, frankly, think the Board of Health needs to get involved. … This is just awful.”

The shelter is a temporary facility that was opened in 2019 and is operated by a third party that is contracted by the city.