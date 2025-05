One man was injured following a shooting in Scarborough on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

One man was taken to hospital following a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning, Toronto police say.

It happened near Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road at around 12:52 a.m.

According to police, officers arrived to find a 19-yea-rold man who had been shot. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.