8 Toronto magic mushroom dispensaries hit over 3 nights: TPS

Police are pictured outside a magic mushroom dispensary near College Street and Dovercourt Road in Toronto after the business was shot at Friday May 16, 2025. (Michael Nguyen /CP24)

Toronto police are investigating after magic mushroom dispensaries across the city were hit in eight separate incidents over three nights.

According to police, firearms were discharged at the dispensaries in seven of the cases.

In one incident, a vehicle was driven through the front of the dispensary, police told CP24. Nobody was inside that dispensary at the time.

No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.

Police say Centralized Shooting Response Teams from the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force are “actively investigating” the incidents.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.