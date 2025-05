Four cows were spotted running loose south on Highway 400 at Highway 9 in Aurora, Ont., on Fri., May 16, 2025.

Traffic in both directions along Highway 400 is slow moo-ving Friday due to an unusual sight as a group of cows were spotted running loose near Aurora.

Provincial police officers attended the area and are trying to corral the four animals that were spotted heading south inside of the median.

It’s unclear where the cows came from or how they made their way to the highway.

CTV News is following the story and will have more details as they are made available.