Father, 11-year-old son dead after motorcycle and car collided in Scarborough

Police are on the scene of a fatal collision in Scarborough on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A father and his 11-year-old son are dead after the motorcycle they were riding was struck by a car in Scarborough Thursday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to the area of Kingston and Manse roads, east of Morningside Avenue, just after 6:20 p.m. for a collision.

Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski said a silver Nissan was travelling north on Manse Road and was attempting to make a left turn to Kingston Road when it collided with a southbound red Honda motorcycle at the intersection.

Scarborough collision Police investigate a collision at the intersection of Kingston and Manse roads in Scarborough on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old man and his son, sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision, Maslowski said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 11-year-old boy was taken to a trauma centre but died shortly after.

Maslowski said the 68-year-old driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

“It’s very traumatic for all involved,” he said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

When asked if speed was a factor, Maslowski said, “We’re looking at everything.”

“Our traffic reconstructionists are looking at local video evidence as well as witness statements, so nothing is off the table,” he added.