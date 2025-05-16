Teens allegedly set off fireworks on TTC bus full of passengers in Toronto’s east end, police say

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Toronto police say a driver is dead after his truck collided with a TTC bus in the city's east end Tuesday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police are investigating after a group of teenagers reportedly set off fireworks on board a TTC bus that was full of passengers in the city’s east end.

Police allege that a group of teenage males, who were seen wearing masks and black hoodies, boarded a TTC bus in the area of Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The group, police said, reportedly set off fireworks on the bus and then fled the area.

Paramedics treated two adults on the scene but no one was transported to hospital, according to police.

No arrests have been made but police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information can contact officers at 41 Division at 416-808-4100.