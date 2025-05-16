Toronto police release video of car sought in hit-and-run that injured teen cyclist

Police are looking for this vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Willowdale on May 9, 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released a video showing the car sought in connection with a hit-and-run in Willowdale that injured a cyclist last Friday.

Police have been looking for the driver since the collision that occurred at Princess and Dudley avenues, west of Willowdale Avenue, on the afternoon of May 9.

A 14-year-old boy was riding his bike westbound on Princess Avenue when he was struck by the driver of the Honda Civic travelling south on Dudley Avenue.

The driver fled the scene, police said. The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the video, police on Friday also released a partial licence plate of the vehicle involved, which is DBEW.

They also have put out a photo of a damaged side mirror cover that was recovered at the scene.

Damage to side mirror cover

Investigators are asking anyone who has seen the vehicle to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).