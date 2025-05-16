Toronto police to patrol Woodbine Beach, Ashbridges Bay this Victoria Day long weekend

People take in the warm weather at Woodbine Beach Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The unofficial start of summer in Toronto kicks off this Victoria Day long weekend, culminating in a fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay on Monday.

Thousands are expected to flock to the east-end park and the nearby Woodbine Beach to celebrate, and that’s why Toronto police say they will deploy a variety of resources to those locations between Sunday and Monday.

“This is including the mounted unit and officers on patrol on foot, ATVs and bikes. Police and bylaw officers will also be patrolling the beach day and night,” Toronto police spokesperson Const. Ashley Visser said in a news conference on Friday afternoon.

“Officers will be closely monitoring for any security issues. If there’s a threat to public safety or obstruction of officers or other emergency services, officers will use their discretion to disperse crowds or lay charges. If appropriate, we may also continue to investigate and make arrests or lay charges after the event has concluded.”

Victoria Day long weekend celebrations at Woodbine Beach have been marred by violence in recent years. In 2022 alone, two people were shot, two others were robbed at gunpoint, one person was stabbed, groups of people were shooting fireworks at each other, and seven officers were injured.

Visser reminded the public that personal fireworks and bonfires are not permitted in city parks or beaches. She added that drinking alcohol on the beach is prohibited.

According to the city, those caught possessing or setting off fireworks in a park or beach could be fined $600.

“Our priority this weekend, as with every other weekend, is to protect the public and ensure that this holiday long weekend can be fun and safe for everyone,” Visser said.

Take public transit, police say

Police are encouraging anyone who plans to go to Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach to take public transit, as there will be road closures in the area.

Visser said parking will also be restricted.

Emdaabiimok Avenue, formerly Coxwell Avenue, will be closed Monday between Lake Shore Boulevard East and Eastern Avenue.

Lake Shore Boulevard East will also be shut down from Leslie Street to Queen Street East.

The city’s fireworks display will be at 10 p.m.