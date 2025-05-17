2 suspects sought after e-scooter seller assaulted during attempted robbery in East Danforth

Two suspects wanted in a robbery investigation in East Danforth. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are looking for two suspects after a person selling two electric scooters was assaulted during an attempted robbery in East Danforth last week.

Police say the suspects attended a commercial building parking lot near Danforth and Kelvin avenues, east of Dawes Road, on the evening of May 5.

The suspects met a seller of two electric scooters and subsequently agreed on a price, police say.

When the suspects tried to take the scooters without paying, the seller resisted, police say. The suspects then allegedly assaulted the seller.

They subsequently fled the area without the scooters.

On Saturday, investigators released photos of the two wanted suspects, who are described as men in their 20s, over five feet five and of a thin build.

One was last seen wearing a navy hoody, black pants and black Air Force 1 sneakers. The other had a black jacket on, a black hoody, black pants and black sneakers.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.