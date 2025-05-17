Car involved in fatal Scarborough hit-and-run located, driver remains outstanding

Toronto police say they have located the car involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Scarborough on Friday night, but the driver remains outstanding.

Police say the 2011 Hyundai Sonata was recovered at 3275 Sheppard Avenue East, which is less than a kilometre away from the intersection where the collision occurred.

On Saturday, investigators released photos of the car with an Ontario licence plate CTCN 951, showing extensive damage to its front-end hood and windshield.

Hit and run car Police say the car pictured here fled the scene of a collision in Scarborough on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

Just after 9 p.m., a 32-year-old woman was crossing Sheppard Avenue East at Bridlewood Boulevard when the driver of the Sonata travelling east struck her, police say.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified her.

No description of the driver has been released. Following the collision, Toronto police Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski urged the driver to surrender.

“This is a very serious crime,” Maslowski said Friday night.

“If you are the driver of that motor vehicle, get a lawyer and turn yourself in. We have traffic reconstructionists here that are piecing the incident together, gathering evidence, speaking to witnesses, and there’s no doubt this person will be brought to justice, so please turn yourself in.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.