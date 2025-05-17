Flushable wipes causing problems for homeowners and wastewater management systems

So called “flushable wipes” are causing problems for wastewater management systems across Canada.

So-called “flushable wipes” are causing problems for wastewater management systems across Canada, and if you use them, they could also lead to an expensive plumbing bill in your home.

They are referred to as “flushable,” but some research has shown that it’s not the case, as the wipes don’t break down in the sewer system.

Municipal officials have issued warnings about the so-called flushable wipes.

Research found that many of the wipes don’t break down like toilet paper and instead, they can end up stuck in pipes, creating massive, messy clumps costing cities and homeowners millions of dollars to remove.

An industry trade group representing the segment told Consumer Reports that flushable wipes are safe to flush and blamed clogs on non-flushable wipes and other items.

But Consumer Reports has done its own research showing why flushing any wipes, even if they’re labelled “flushable,” can cause plumbing problems.

Its lab tests showed how quickly toilet paper breaks down after being swirled in water, but when researchers ran the same test with the flushable wipes, they didn’t break down at all.

In previous tests done by Consumer Reports, researchers gave up after ten minutes of a flushable wipe not breaking down in water, and even after ten minutes in a mixer, the wipes still didn’t break apart.

“We found that flushable wipes don’t fully disintegrate, and on top of the damage they cause, they pose risks to our water supply and marine life,” said Angela Lashbrook with Consumer Reports.

So, what can you do about it? If you use wipes, skip flushing them and throw them in the trash.

Some products now go out of their way to warn consumers not to put wipes in the toilet. President’s Choice Baby Wipes have a symbol that says not to flush.

Instead of wipes, a more eco-friendly, plumbing-safe alternative is easy-to-install bidet seats, which became popular during the pandemic.

They replace your existing toilet seat, use your toilet’s water supply line, and some plug into a nearby outlet.

“Most come standard with an adjustable nozzle, a seat heater, and warm water,” said Lashbrook.

The City of Toronto also urges residents not to flush “flushable wipes,” and on its website it states they could lead to blockages in your home and cause basement flooding and damage city pipes and water treatment plants.