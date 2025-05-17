Man in his 20s seriously injured in North York stabbing

A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a stabbing in North York, police say.
Emergency crews received a call just after 8 p.m. for a stabbing in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East.
Police say officers located the victim with a stab wound.
Toronto paramedics tell CTV News that the victim was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are looking for two male suspects. One was wearing a green tracksuit, and the other had all-black clothing on, police said.
No further descriptions have been released.
The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not immediately known.
