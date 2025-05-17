Man in his 20s seriously injured in North York stabbing

Police are on the scene of a stabbing in the area of Finch Avenue and Yonge Street on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a stabbing in North York, police say.

Emergency crews received a call just after 8 p.m. for a stabbing in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East.

Police say officers located the victim with a stab wound.

Toronto paramedics tell CTV News that the victim was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for two male suspects. One was wearing a green tracksuit, and the other had all-black clothing on, police said.

No further descriptions have been released.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not immediately known.