Thunderstorms leave thousands in the dark

Thousands across the Simcoe Muskoka region experienced power outages after multiple storm systems passed through central Ontario on Saturday.
According to Hydro One, here are the power outage and restoration numbers for the following communities as of Saturday afternoon:
Barrie
Customers Affected: 1,729
Customers Served: 31,016
Estimated Restoration: May 17, 2025, 4:00 PM
Bracebridge
Customers Affected: 1,410
Customers Served: 20,423
Estimated Restoration: May 18, 2025, 4:00 PM
Couchiching
Customers Affected: 1,016
Customers Served: 14,707
Estimated Restoration: May 17, 2025, 5:00 PM
Huntsville
Customers Affected: 2,060
Customers Served: 22,514
Estimated Restoration: May 17, 2025, 7:00 PM
Newmarket
Customers Affected: 186
Customers Served: 65,628
Estimated Restoration: May 17, 2025, 6:00 PM
Orillia
Customers Affected: 1,193
Customers Served: 20,695
Estimated Restoration: May 17, 2025, 5:00 PM
Parry Sound
Customers Affected: Fewer than 20
Customers Served: 18,477
Estimated Restoration: May 17, 2025, 7:00 PM
Penetanguishene
Customers Affected: 481
Customers Served: 21,701
Estimated Restoration: May 17, 2025, 6:30 PM
Simcoe
Customers Affected: 474
Customers Served: 34,318
Estimated Restoration: Reassessing