Thunderstorms leave thousands in the dark

Fire crews responding to a downed powerline in Springwater Twp., Ont., on Sat., May 17, 2025.

Thousands across the Simcoe Muskoka region experienced power outages after multiple storm systems passed through central Ontario on Saturday.

According to Hydro One, here are the power outage and restoration numbers for the following communities as of Saturday afternoon:

Barrie

Customers Affected: 1,729

Customers Served: 31,016

Estimated Restoration: May 17, 2025, 4:00 PM

Bracebridge

Customers Affected: 1,410

Customers Served: 20,423

Estimated Restoration: May 18, 2025, 4:00 PM

Couchiching

Customers Affected: 1,016

Customers Served: 14,707

Estimated Restoration: May 17, 2025, 5:00 PM

Huntsville

Customers Affected: 2,060

Customers Served: 22,514

Estimated Restoration: May 17, 2025, 7:00 PM

Newmarket

Customers Affected: 186

Customers Served: 65,628

Estimated Restoration: May 17, 2025, 6:00 PM

Orillia

Customers Affected: 1,193

Customers Served: 20,695

Estimated Restoration: May 17, 2025, 5:00 PM

Parry Sound

Customers Affected: Fewer than 20

Customers Served: 18,477

Estimated Restoration: May 17, 2025, 7:00 PM

Penetanguishene

Customers Affected: 481

Customers Served: 21,701

Estimated Restoration: May 17, 2025, 6:30 PM

Simcoe

Customers Affected: 474

Customers Served: 34,318

Estimated Restoration: Reassessing