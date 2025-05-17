Woman dead in Scarborough hit-and-run, driver sought

Police and paramedics are on the scene of a fatal collision on Sheppard Avenue, east of Pharmacy Avenue, on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A woman is dead after being struck by the driver of a car in Scarborough Friday night.

Police say the collision occurred near the intersection of Bridlewood Boulevard and Sheppard Avenue East, east of Victoria Park Avenue, just after 9 p.m.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the car fled the scene. They described it as a black compact car with windshield damage.

It is unknown where it was last seen heading.