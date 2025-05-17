Woman dead in Scarborough hit-and-run, driver sought

A woman is dead after being struck by the driver of a car in Scarborough Friday night.
Police say the collision occurred near the intersection of Bridlewood Boulevard and Sheppard Avenue East, east of Victoria Park Avenue, just after 9 p.m.
The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the car fled the scene. They described it as a black compact car with windshield damage.
It is unknown where it was last seen heading.
ROAD CLOSURE:
Sheppard Ave E btw Pharmacy Ave & Warden Ave
-expect delays in the area#GO1019765
