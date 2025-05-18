Monthly Kensington Pedestrian Sundays festival facing uncertain future as organizers cancel May event

A sign reads 'Happy Pedestrian Sunday' during the September 2015 edition of the monthly event in Kensington Market. (Joanna Lavoie/CP24)

Kensington Market’s popular Pedestrian Sundays (PS) event won’t be kicking off for the season next Sunday as organizers say they’re working to “reimagine the festival’s future.”

The Kensington Market Business Improvement Area (BIA) shared the news in a post on its website late last week. It did not specifically say if the street festival, which runs on the last Sunday of the month from May to October, will proceed as planned on Sunday, June 29.

“Plans for future Kensington PS dates will be reassessed after the results of a community survey, which will be completed soon,” the group said.

“Community input will be key in reshaping the event.”

The BIA added that it would be seeking support from Mayor Olivia Chow’s office and local Coun. Dianne Saxe as well as feedback from local businesses and community members “to get involved in planning a refreshed version of PS that reflects the true heart of Kensington Market.”

“As part of this effort, we will also be exploring funding opportunities through the City and other grant programs to help meet the financial demands of executing a safe, inclusive, and community-focused festival,” it said.

Organizers said the decision to cancel May’s event and reevaluate its future follows “extensive community feedback and the recent public consultation on the festival’s direction.”

“The pause reflects a shared desire among residents, businesses, and the BIA to reimagine PS Kensington as an event that celebrates [the market’s] cultural diversity in a safe, inclusive, and community rooted way,” the BIA said, pointing to “growing” concerns about the influx of outside and unpermitted vendors, “which has created crowding, disrupted pedestrian flow, and complicated event logistics” as well as “instances of unregulated food sales and unauthorized substances being sold, raising health, safety and legal concerns.”

Crows Aug. 2022 Pedestrian Sunday Kensington Large crowds can be seen on Augusta Avenue during the Aug. 2022 edition of Pedestrian Sundays in Kensington Market (Joanna Lavoie/CP24)

The business association said these issues can create risks of liability as well as unfair competition for local businesses.

Thirdly, organizers say that the event has taken on a “more commercial tone,” one strays from its intent to be a “celebration of art, music, dance, play, and community – a family-friendly space to explore and enjoy diverse cultures,” adding that the festival “no longer reflects the values that originally shaped it.”

“While we understand that festivals naturally evolve, we believe it’s time to realign with the spirit that made KPS special in the first place,” organizers said.

CP24 reached out to the Kensington Market BIA as well as Coun. Dianne Saxe for further comment, but we have not heard back.