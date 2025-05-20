3 children killed in suspected impaired driving crash in Etobicoke identified

The TCDSB says mental health supports are being made available after three children were killed in a deadly crash in Etobicoke. Beth MacDonnell reports.

Three children who died following a suspected impaired driving crash on Highway 401 in Etobicoke early Sunday morning have now been identified by a family member.

Janelle Galve, the children’s aunt, told CTV News Toronto that two of her nephews and a niece, all of whom are siblings, were killed in the two-vehicle collision.

She identified them as 15-year-old Ramone, 13-year-old Jace, and six-year-old Maya Lavina.

Ramone and Jace died at the scene, while Maya succumbed to her injuries in hospital a short time later.

Three other people were also injured in the crash, including the children’s mother Jade Galve, her 10-year-old son Avery as well as a 40-year-old man – described by police as a “family acquaintance.”

Those three individuals are currently in stable condition, police have said.

Collision One of the vehicles involved in a fatal collision in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of three children Sunday May 18, 2025 is pictured. (CP24 photo).

The collision occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at the eastbound off-ramp from Highway 401 to Renforth Drive.

Toronto police said the driver of a a silver-coloured Dodge Caravan was travelling at a high rate of speed when they struck a Chrysler minivan that was stopped at a red light.

‘We are heartbroken by this loss,’ says school board

On Monday, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) said supports would be available as children returning to class today following the horrific long weekend crash.

In an email to CP24, the board confirmed that all four of the children involved in the deadly collision attended TCDSB schools.

“We are heartbroken by this loss, which will be felt deeply throughout our entire school community,” the board wrote.

The TCDSB said “age-appropriate mental health and faith-based supports,” including social work and psychology teams, would be available in the affected schools this week to help students, staff and the community process the news.

“In light of the ongoing police investigation, and out of respect for the family and our grieving school communities, our focus remains on offering support, care, and prayer for all those affected by this unimaginable tragedy,” it said.

Police previously said that 19-year-old Ethan Lehouillier of Georgetown, Ont., is facing a dozen charges in connection with the crash, including dangerous driving causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death. The charges have not been proven in court.

Lehouillier briefly appeared in court Tuesday via video conference from a detention centre. He is expected to remain in custody until his next court appearance in June.

Ethan Lehouillier of Georgetown, Ont., is shown in this courtroom sketch on Tuesday May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould Ethan Lehouillier of Georgetown, Ont., is shown in this courtroom sketch on Tuesday May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

The investigation is ongoing and Toronto police are asking anyone with further information to reach out to them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from The Canadian Press