Aunt of 3 children killed in suspected impaired driving crash in Etobicoke speaks out

The TCDSB says mental health supports are being made available after three children were killed in a deadly crash in Etobicoke. Beth MacDonnell reports.

The aunt of the three children who died in a suspected impaired driving crash in Etobicoke over the long weekend is speaking out about the tragedy and the family’s grief.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Jenelle Galve told CTV News Toronto that two of her nephews, age 15 and 13, and a six-year-old niece, all of whom are siblings, were killed in the two-vehicle collision.

The two boys died at the scene, while the girl succumbed to her injuries in hospital a short time later.

The children cannot be identified under the provisions of a court-ordered publication ban.

Suspected imapired driving crash victims May 18 Three sibings, two boys age 15 and 13 and a six-year-od girl, were killed in a suspected impaired driving collision in Etobcoke on May 18. Their faces cannot be shown due to a court-ordered publication ban. (GFM photo)

Three other people were critically injured in the crash, including the kids’ mother and their 10-year-old brother as well as the mother’s 40-year-old boyfriend, who was driving the minivan they were in.

Those individuals were rushed to the hospital ans are now in stable condition, police have said.

Their identities are also being withheld as to not identify the three children who died.

TPS The scene of a fatal crash that killed several children on Sunday May 18, 2025 (CP24 photo). .

The collision occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at the eastbound off-ramp from Highway 401 to Renforth Drive.

Toronto police said the driver of a a silver-coloured Dodge Caravan was travelling at a high rate of speed when they struck a Chrysler minivan that was stopped at a red light.

‘We are heartbroken by this loss,’ says school board

On Monday, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) said supports would be available as children returning to class today following the horrific long weekend crash.

In an email to CP24, the board confirmed that all four of the children involved in the deadly collision attended TCDSB schools.

“We are heartbroken by this loss, which will be felt deeply throughout our entire school community,” the board wrote.

The TCDSB said “age-appropriate mental health and faith-based supports,” including social work and psychology teams, would be available in the affected schools this week to help students, staff and the community process the news.

“In light of the ongoing police investigation, and out of respect for the family and our grieving school communities, our focus remains on offering support, care, and prayer for all those affected by this unimaginable tragedy,” it said.

Police previously said that 19-year-old Ethan Lehouillier of Georgetown, Ont., is facing a dozen charges in connection with the crash, including dangerous driving causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death. The charges have not been proven in court.

Lehouillier briefly appeared in court Tuesday via video conference from a detention centre. He is expected to remain in custody until his next court appearance on June 17.

Ethan Lehouillier of Georgetown, Ont., is shown in this courtroom sketch on Tuesday May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould Ethan Lehouillier of Georgetown, Ont., is shown in this courtroom sketch on Tuesday May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

The investigation is ongoing and Toronto police are asking anyone with further information to reach out to them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Toronto’s Beth Macdonell