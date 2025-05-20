Canadian man at centre of widescale W5 sexual assault investigation arrested and charged

Hamilton, Ont. police have charged a 36-year-old man with sexual assault and several other offences as a result of an ongoing W5 investigation.

Hamilton police arrested Bryan Hayward on May 16. Hayward is also charged with assault with a weapon; administering a noxious substance; distribution of intimate images; and voyeurism.

W5 has been investigating Hayward, who owns a contracting company in Hamilton, as part of a widescale investigation into a massive online network of thousands of men who allegedly secretly drug their wives and intimate partners, and then share the videos of their sexual assaults around the world.

W5’s Avery Haines infiltrated the network over the period of months, posing online as a man who wanted to abuse his wife. As part of the W5 investigation, Hayward’s online profile was discovered, where he has allegedly uploaded what may be the drugging and raping of at least five women.

W5 alerted Hamilton police of the potential crimes, resulting in an investigation being launched. Police raided Hayward’s home on Friday seizing his electronic devices as well as drugs used to allegedly incapacitate his victims.

Police are analyzing the electronics now to determine how many other alleged victims there may be and to identify other women in the videos that were posted online.

Bryan Hayward An undated photo of Bryan Hayward.

According to a Hamilton police press release, Hayward may have contacted his victims through online dating sites. Police also believe there may be additional victims, including those who may not realize they have been abused.

Investigators are urging anyone who has had any type of relationship or interaction with Hayward to contact Hamilton Police.

Hayward had a brief appearance in Hamilton court on Tuesday. His bail hearing has been put over until Wednesday.

He has also been charged with:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited

Fail to Comply Probation (x2)

Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I Substance- GHB

Possession of Schedule I Substance- Hydromorphone

Possession of Schedule IV Substance- Clonazepam

Hamilton Police have arrested Bryan Hayward for multiple offences including sexual assault & administering a noxious substance. Police believe there may be more victims & some may not know. If you dated/interacted with Hayward, call 905-540-5545. #HamOnt https://t.co/IbXHza0mc9 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 20, 2025

W5’s full documentary “Sleeping with the Enemy” that exposes a Canadian and alleged rapists in other countries airs May 31 at 9 p.m. on CTV