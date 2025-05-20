School board providing supports in wake of Etobicoke crash that left 3 kids dead

One of the vehicles involved in a fatal collision in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of three children Sunday May 18, 2025 is pictured. (CP24 photo).

Supports will be available as children return to class Tuesday following a horrific car crash in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of three children over the long weekend.

In an email, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) confirmed that all four of the children involved in the deadly crash attended TCDSB schools.

“We are heartbroken by this loss, which will be felt deeply throughout our entire school community,” the board said in an email.

The collision occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Toronto police said a silver-coloured Dodge Caravan, travelling at a high rate of speed struck a Chrysler minivan that was stopped at a red light at the eastbound off-ramp from Highway 401 to Renforth Drive.

Two boys – aged 13 and 15 – were pronounced dead at the scene, while a six-year-old girl was transported to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

A 10-year-old boy, the children’s 35-year-old mother, and a 40-year-old man survived the crash, but were seriously injured.

The family had not yet been formally identified by the authorities.

Police previously said that 19-year-old Ethan Lehouillier of Georgetown, Ont., is facing a dozen charges in connection with the crash, including dangerous driving causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The TCDSB said “age-appropriate mental health and faith-based supports,” including social work and psychology teams, would be available in the affected schools this week to help students, staff and the community process the news.

“In light of the ongoing police investigation, and out of respect for the family and our grieving school communities, our focus remains on offering support, care, and prayer for all those affected by this unimaginable tragedy,” the school board said.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with further information to reach out to investigators.

-With files from Jermaine Wilson and Joanna Lavoie