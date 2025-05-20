King Street reopens near Yonge after suspicious package investigation

A busy stretch of road in the heart of downtown Toronto has reopened after being briefly shut down over a suspicious package in the area.

At 11:45 a.m., Toronto police said in a post on X that they were on scene investigating the package at Yonge and King streets.

Police closed a stretch of King Street, between Yonge and Bay streets, as teams examined the package.

At around 12:20 p.m., police said that hazmat and explosives teams had deemed the package not to be suspicious and that the roads would be reopening shortly.

No injuries were reported.