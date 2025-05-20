‘You’re not alone’: This psychology professor explains why Leafs fans should look on the bright side after another Game 7 elimination

Fans react as they watch the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Florida Panthers in NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action at a tailgate event outside Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Despite a crushing loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 on Sunday night, there is still at least one reason to say positive as a Leafs fan, according to a professor who studies sports psychology.

“There’s models in research and sports fandom that are focused on the benefit of the social nature of being a fan and how important that is for people’s wellbeing,” Ben Schellenberg, an assistant professor with the faculty of kinesiology and recreation at the University of Manitoba, told CP24.com.

“So even though the Leafs didn’t do well, you’re still part of that community, still part of that fan base, and those social connections can also still be a good thing, despite the loss.”

The Leafs suffered a devastating 6-1 defeat in Game 7 over the weekend after initially taking a 2-0 series lead against the defending NHL champions. The loss also means Toronto is now 0-7 in Game 7s since 2004.

“Even though the Leafs lost again, as they always seem to do, there’s still those benefits that you get from being part of a community and part of other fans that are going through the exact same experience that you are,” Schellenberg said. “Team performance is one side of the story.”

But not all Leafs fans are dealing with the loss in the same way, he noted.

Schellenberg said that the extent of the psychological impact often depends on how “harmonious” and balanced a fan’s relationship is to the team.

“The more obsessed fans, these are the fans who experience a high level of stress. They tend to avoid thinking about these distressing things… After a Leafs season ends, they don’t want to hear anything about the Leafs. They want, they need to take a break,” he said.

“Whereas the more harmonious fans are still interested in sort of what the players are saying, and they still can maybe even follow the rest of the Stanley Cup playoffs.”

He said research conducted during the last NHL lockout showed just how distressed fans were at the prospect of a season without hockey.

“They were coping in all different types of ways, even turning to religion… praying that the lockout would end,” Schellenberg said.

“I guess the idea with more obsessed fans is any setback that they experience, it’s amplified. It’s more distressing to them because their fandom takes over a more consuming part of their identity, and so when things go wrong, this is a bigger deal for them.”

Schellenberg noted that it is losing, not winning, the championship that is the most common experience for a fan.

“The expression, ‘misery loves company,’ I think that would apply for most fans of most teams most years,” he said. “You’re not alone.”

With files from CTV Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras