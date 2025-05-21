2 men accused of impersonating Canada Post carriers to break into Toronto buildings and steal mail, packages

The suspects, Joshua Virah (left) and James Paul, are pictured in this composite image as well as the Canada Post jacket they allegedly used during the thefts. (Toronto Police Service)

A man is facing nearly 80 charges, and a second suspect remains wanted after they allegedly impersonated Canada Post mail carriers and stole mail and packages from at least eight buildings in downtown Toronto.

Police said Canada Post notified them about the break-and-enters at the beginning of March.

During the theft, the suspects would allegedly wear a Canada Post jacket and baseball cap and then enter the buildings, where they would open mailboxes and mailrooms using a Canada Post master key.

Police said the suspect also opened Canada Post street mailboxes using the key.

They allegedly took an unknown quantity of mail, parcels, packages and personal identifications.

As a result of their investigation, which was conducted with Canada Post’s security and investigation services, police executed two search warrants on Tuesday in the areas of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East and Dufferin Street and Davenport Road.

Police said “items of evidentiary value,” including Canada Post master keys, a jacket, mail, identity documents, and credit cards, were recovered during the search.

They arrested one suspect identified as 36-year-old Joshua Virag. He has been charged with 79 offences, including 19 counts of possessing or using a credit card obtained by offence, 13 counts of break and enter, 13 counts of theft of mail and 13 counts of possessing a key for the purpose of committing.

Police said 27-year-old James Paul is wanted for 20 charges, including break and enter, personation to gain advantage, eight counts of possession of an identity documents and six counts of property obtained by crime.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.