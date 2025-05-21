2 suspects wanted after victim slashed inside East York restaurant

Imagses of two suspects wanted in connection with an assault and slashing investigation in East York on May 19. (TPS photos)

Police are searching for two suspects following a slashing inside a restaurant in Toronto’s east end.

The incident happened on Monday in East York’s Pape Village area, near Pape and Gamble avenues, just north of Cosburn Avenue.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said they were called to that area at about 1:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A media officer previously told CP24 they attended that area after receiving reports of 10 people fighting.

In a news release, police say two suspects approached two victims inside the establishment and assaulted them, before one of the suspects took out a knife and slashed one of the victims.

“At some point, someone received a cut to the hand and went to the hospital – it was NOT a stab wound,” the media officer said in an email to CP24 on Monday afternoon.

The victim went to the hospital with minor injuries, TPS said in a release.

The suspects were last seen fleeing eastbound on Gamble.

Police describe the first suspect as a male between 35 to 45 years old with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy-blue hooded sweater, and black shoes with white soles. The second suspect is a 25- to 35-year-old man with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue hooded sweater, dark-coloured shorts, and brown shoes.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact TPS at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.