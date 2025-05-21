Police release photo of suspect wanted in sexual assaults on TTC bus

Police say the man pictured is wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted two people on a TTC bus in two separate incidents this month.

The first one occurred on the afternoon of May 1. Police said a man stood beside an individual on the bus and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Two weeks later, on May 15, investigators allege the same man sexually assaulted another individual as he was getting up to exit the bus.

Police describe the suspect as being in his late 20s, five-foot-four with a large build, clean-shaven and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket with “security” written on the back, black pants and black shoes.

They are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).