Police release photos of car involved in Etobicoke hit-and-run

Police say the vehicle pictured here fled the scene of a collision in Etobicoke on April 27, 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released photos of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Etobicoke that left a pedestrian critically injured last month.

The collision occurred in the area of Evans Avenue and Royal York Road on April 27 just before 2:30 a.m.

Police said a white sedan was travelling north on Royal York Road and was approaching Evans Avenue when it struck a 29-year-old man.

He was later rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, the vehicle drove away and was last seen heading west on Evans Avenue. Police said the vehicle was believed to be travelling from the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Burlington area.

Hit-and-run Police are looking for this vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run in Etobicoke on April 27, 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

They are asking local residents and drivers who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam cam footage to contact traffic investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).