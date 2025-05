A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after police say he was stabbed in the hand in Toronto’s east end.

According to police, the man was stabbed in the area of Denton Avenue, near Danforth and Victoria Park avenues, at around 6:48 a.m.

Police said the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The exact location of the stabbing is not clear and police said officers are still working to locate the scene.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.