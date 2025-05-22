3 people taken to hospital following Scarborough crash

A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Three people have been pulled from their vehicles and taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough.

Police and firefighters were called to the intersection of Eglinton and Midland avenues shortly after 11:20 a.m.

Two people had to be extricated from one vehicle, while a third was extricated of another, police said.

All three were transported to hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The eastbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue are closed east of Kennedy Road as police investigate the crash. Police are advising people to use alternate routes as there will be delays in the area.