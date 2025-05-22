Hit-and-run in Etobicoke sends pedestrian to hospital

A hit-and-run in Etobicoke has left a female pedestrian injured, Toronto police say.
It happened in the area of Islington Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West at around 9:15 p.m.
Police say the pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver fled the scene, police say. They do not have a description of the vehicle at this time.
-female, 30's, taken to hospital w/non-life threatening injuries
-expect delays in the area
#GO1056665
