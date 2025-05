A two-alarm fire ripped through a home in Scarborough early Thursday morning, officials say. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

Officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm blaze at a home in Scarborough early Thursday morning.

It happened on Shaneen Boulevard, near Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East, at around 2:45 a.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that crews arrived to find a home fully engulfed in flames.

The house was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

The main body of the fire was subsequently knocked down but crews remain on scene.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.