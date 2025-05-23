7 in hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke: paramedics

Seven people are in hospital after a collision involving a TTC bus and two cars in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West just before 3:30 p.m. for the multi-vehicle crash.
Images from the scene show the front of the TTC bus badly damaged with half of its windshield shattered as a result of the collision. Meanwhile, the two cars that also sustained damage ended up on the sidewalk.
Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that seven of the injured had to be taken to hospitals, including one who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They said the other six sustained minor injuries.
Police noted that the people injured include a man in his 30s and an elderly woman.
It is unclear how many of the injured were passengers of the TTC bus.
The cause of the collision is unknown.