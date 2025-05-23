Police investigating arson at restaurant in Scarborough shopping plaza

A fire at a Scarborough restaurant on Friday morning is being investigated as arson, Toronto police say.

According to an employee who was inside the restaurant, located near Lawrence Avenue East and Kennedy Road, a group of suspects forced their way into the business at around 2:45 a.m., poured gasoline at the front of the building, and ignited the fire.

Police said three suspects were spotted fleeing the scene.

All employees made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The fire gutted the restaurant but it appears crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to adjacent businesses.

The motive for the arson is not clear but police are investigating.