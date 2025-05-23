Toronto police arrest man accused of trafficking illegal drugs, seize $143K in cash and drugs

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of trafficking illegal drugs throughout the city.

Police said they were made aware of the alleged criminal activity this month. On May 14, officers executed search warrants on a residence and vehicle in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

During the search, officers say they located more than $143,000 in Canadian currency, 18.73 grams of fentanyl, 76.32 grams of crack cocaine and 42.06 grams of cocaine.

Drugs seized Image of Seized Drugs; Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine and Cocaine. (Toronto Police Service)

Police have taken 26-year-old Shamar Campbell into custody as a result of the investigation.

He has been charged with possession of proceeds obtained by crime exceeding $5,000 and three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).