Toronto police arrest suspect accused of sexually assaulting two people on TTC bus

A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A man wanted in connection with two alleged sexual assaults on TTC buses this month has been arrested, Toronto police say.

In a news release on Friday, police announced that the suspect was located and taken into custody the previous day.

On May 1, a man allegedly stood beside an individual on the bus and sexually assaulted her. Two weeks later, the same suspect allegedly sexually assaulted another person as he got up to exit the bus.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Ankit Mukherjee. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).